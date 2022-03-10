Malta Joins the Digital Future with Their First Virtual Citizen

Virtual Reality Content around Female Head. Credit: Amelia Rose

VisitMalta.com launched an industry-first virtual citizen program that combines the infinite possibilities of Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse. Their first citizen is named Marija and represents a typical Maltese woman who has all the answers to visitors’ questions about the island’s history and locations.

About the Virtual Citizen Program

Marija is an industry first: a resident of Malta that exists only in digital form. But that doesn’t mean that she is a flat, robotic being with no personality. Marija was intentionally created with traits common to human residents of Malta, including physical characteristics and features typical of the Mediterranean region. She was also given an ancestry that dates back to the time of the Knights of St. John and the British Colonial rule.







Marija will be capable of interacting with tourists much like a human would – and in real time. She can answer any question concerning Maltese history, offer directions, and even throw in a joke or two when the situation is appropriate.

Malta’s first virtual citizen was developed in close collaboration with Reimagine.ai, an artificial intelligence creative studio whose team worked painstakingly hard to allow Marija to speak with key phrases of the Maltese language and exhibit mannerisms identical to those exhibited in a typical conversation between locals.

The purpose of this project is to offer tourists an extensive information hotspot with which to research Maltese history. In addition to being able to answer questions about historical events, Marija will also be able to educate users about notable people and locations.

“Malta is truly a visionary country. It is a great destination for leisure, fun, business, and innovation. This project was a great testament to the country’s vision and implementation of a solid national digital strategy. We are proud to have worked closely with VisitMalta in creating Marija, a purpose-driven and socially interactive AI-powered virtual being we believe will continue establishing Malta as a true next-generation visitor experience destination. We build the interface between AI and the human experience, and we are incredibly excited to help Marija continue to learn and evolve. Marija is the perfect medium to tell the Maltese story and connect in a meaningful way with everyone who comes in contact with her. AI is the future of storytelling, and Malta is at the forefront of it all.” Says David Usher, President of Reimagine.AI

About the Maltese Islands

Malta is a small island nation with plenty of sunshine and natural beauty. Boasting golden sandy beaches, blue skies, and clear waters, Malta is the ideal holiday destination. Malta’s government keeps its island nation at the cutting edge of technology and is recognized as a world leader in crypto, blockchain, and casino regulation.

About Reimagine.ai

Reimagine.ai is a software company committed to revolutionizing the way people interact with machines and each other through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Internet of things technology.

Source: GadgetPreview.com